wrestling / News
DEFY Your Nightmare Results 6.3.23: KENTA Wins DEFY World Title, More
DEFY Your Nightmare took place on Saturday night, with KENTA capturing the DEFY World Championship from Nick Wayne and more. The promotion sent along the following results from its show in Seattle, Washington last night:
* Christopher Daniels defeated Artemis Spencer. CURRY MAN appeared after the match and scared off Daniels)
* Midnight Heat defeated Re-Loaded
* DEFY Women’s World Championship Match: Vert Vixen defeated Shazza McKenzie
* Rocky Romero, Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas defeated Sinner, Saint & Soul
* Nicole Matthews defeated Allie Katch
* DEFY World Championship Match: KENTA defeated Nick Wayne
KENTA 、獲ったってよ。 pic.twitter.com/supfUgdkkb
— KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) June 4, 2023
Nick Wayne vs KENTA
DEFY World Championship
Absolutely incredibly main event, feeling incredibly fortunate that I decided to come to my first DEFY show tonight!!#DEFYYourNightmare #DEFYANCE pic.twitter.com/A4RawgAAkO
— Ally Nicole (@allynicole456) June 4, 2023
