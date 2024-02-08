– During a recent appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE Superstar Barry Darsow, aka Smash of Demolition, recalled The Ultimate Warrior as the most brutal worker he ever worked with in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On his most brutal in-ring opponent: “Ultimate Warrior. He was brutal.”

Smash on if Warrior ever got safer in the ring: “I don’t know. I think he did at the end. He probably had so much heat with a lot of the guys for all the potatoes he’d throw. He knocked out my front teeth here in Minneapolis with an elbow. I was hitting him in the corner, and he came back with an elbow and caught me in the teeth. Yeah, he was pretty reckless.”