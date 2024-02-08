wrestling / News
Demolition’s Smash Says The Ultimate Warrior Was ‘Brutal’ in the Ring
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE Superstar Barry Darsow, aka Smash of Demolition, recalled The Ultimate Warrior as the most brutal worker he ever worked with in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
On his most brutal in-ring opponent: “Ultimate Warrior. He was brutal.”
Smash on if Warrior ever got safer in the ring: “I don’t know. I think he did at the end. He probably had so much heat with a lot of the guys for all the potatoes he’d throw. He knocked out my front teeth here in Minneapolis with an elbow. I was hitting him in the corner, and he came back with an elbow and caught me in the teeth. Yeah, he was pretty reckless.”
More Trending Stories
- Update On Mercedes Mone Following AEW Big Business Announcement
- New TNA President Issues Statement On Scott D’Amore’s Exit, TNA’s Future
- Lawyer for John Laurinaitis Contradicts Previous Claims by WWE Regarding Ashley Massaro’s Alleged Sexual Assault
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’