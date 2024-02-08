wrestling / News

Demolition’s Smash Says The Ultimate Warrior Was ‘Brutal’ in the Ring

February 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Prime Time Wrestling 9-18-1989 Ultimate Warrior Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, former WWE Superstar Barry Darsow, aka Smash of Demolition, recalled The Ultimate Warrior as the most brutal worker he ever worked with in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On his most brutal in-ring opponent: “Ultimate Warrior. He was brutal.”

Smash on if Warrior ever got safer in the ring: “I don’t know. I think he did at the end. He probably had so much heat with a lot of the guys for all the potatoes he’d throw. He knocked out my front teeth here in Minneapolis with an elbow. I was hitting him in the corner, and he came back with an elbow and caught me in the teeth. Yeah, he was pretty reckless.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Demolition, Smash, The Ultimate Warrior, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading
About us privacy policy contact us

Copyright © 2024 411mania.com, LLC. All rights reserved.
Click here for our privacy policy. Please help us serve you better, fill out our survey.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to our terms of use.