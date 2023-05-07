Dennis Knight on Drinking a Whole Bottle of Jack Daniels to Join the BSK

– During a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Dennis Knight, aka Mideon and Phineas Godwinn, discussed how his initiation ritual to join the Bone Street Krew (BSK) group was to drink a whole bottle of Jack Daniels. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dennis Knight on his initiation to join the Bone Street Krew: I had come up a year after [Canterbury] had been there… He had been riding with [Undertaker], so I walked in and Yoko, Papa, Savio, and all of them took me in. My initiation was I had to drink an entire bottle of Jack Daniels.”

On why it wasn’t difficult for him at the time: “Back in our WCW days, I was drinking a bottle of Wild Turkey 2-3 times a week!”

On The Undertaker and The Godfather drinking some Jack Daniels at one of Undertaker’s live shows: “At the Undertaker show, he brought Godfather up on stage cause we were in Vegas, and they had a bottle of Jack… those two drank an entire bottle in 30 minutes. They were sh**faced!”