Deonna Purrazzo Praises Jordynne Grace As Her Toughest Opponent

Deonna Purrazzo has faced off with Jordynne Grace several times during their time in Impact Wrestling, and Purrazzo has a lot of praise for her longtime rival. Purrazzo defeated Grace at Impact Rebellion to claim the Knockouts Championship at Impact Rebellion, and she spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl for a new interview after her win. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On her rivalry with Grace: “Jordynne is the toughest opponent I’ve ever been in the ring with. You mentally prepare for [a hard-hitting bout] a little bit before you get in the ring, but that first forearm or that first slam is just like ‘woo, here we go.’ I’m feeling it [Monday morning].”.

On facing Grace in the run: “It’s always fun. It’s been three years since Jordynne and I shared a ring one-on-one together. In that time, I think the expectation grew of what it would mean when we finally got to challenge each other again. We were a pandemic rivalry. There were never any fans there. To revisit it at Rebellion, one of our biggest pay-per-views of the year, in Toronto, a sold-out crowd, and then we’re the main event for the Knockouts World Championship, just added to the pressure that we felt. We both talked about it earlier, ‘there is expectation,’ and we wanted to meet that expectation, and I think we did.

“There is mutual respect in the ring for what we both do. We grew up together in wrestling, basically, all throughout the Northeast, we were around each other. Being at IMPACT, she was one of the first people to welcome me in and take me in, and honestly, she’s one of my greatest friends now. There is that respect inside the ring and outside. That’s what makes it even more special when you have that bond, and you get to show the world that bond on screen and you can beat the shit out of each other and it’s fine. When you bring out the best in each other, that’s what makes it special. That’s exactly what Jordynne Grace and I have together.”