It was reported back in May that indie star Deonna Purrazzo has signed with WWE. Rip Rogers, who had a hand in training Purrazzo, announced on Twitter that she’ll be starting at the WWE Performance Center…

It’s official!!! Deonna starts tomorrow for WWE in Orlando …. T-shirt & all pic.twitter.com/ohqr1eG1Og — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) July 16, 2018