Deonna Purrazzo On Released WWE Stars She Wants In Impact, Women’s Champion vs. Champion Match With AEW

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Deonna Purrazzo discussed recent WWE releases, potential AEW crossover matches, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Deonna Purrazzo on the recent WWE releases and talent she’d like to see in Impact: “Everyone that this happened to last year, myself included, has kind of found a new home and landed on their feet and been successful. So, I think this had to happen to the next round of people, and we set that template of it’s going to be OK, you will be successful and thrive wherever you land. Obviously, I want my best friend Chelsea Green to come back to Impact. Mickie James is a former Knockouts Champion. And then I also love Cassie and Billie as individuals and as a tag team. I think of those four we would benefit tremendously from and vice versa.”

On potential crossover matches with AEW women’s wrestlers: “As an advocate for women’s wrestling, I want women to be part of [interpromotional matches]. Wrestling isn’t the boys club anymore. I want our Knockouts Championship to be contended for all over the world. I know that whoever is in charge of the AEW women’s division and Tony Khan want their championship to be held in the same contention. So, if we can have Kenny vs. Rich, champion vs. champion, why can’t we have Deonna vs. Shida? Our division is continuously growing and is one of the best in the world. Their division, in the same light, is continuously growing and is becoming one of the best in the world. There is no lose-lose, no matter what the match is between Impact’s women’s division and AEW’s women’s division.”

On wanting a match with Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker: “My number one answer is to always have that champion vs. champion match. But then someone like Thunder Rosa, who had the first women’s main event and probably of the matches of the year against my best friend Britt Baker. I kind of want to get revenge for Britt, but I’d also love to wrestle Britt. These are women who have cemented themselves at the top of the AEW women’s division and if I’m at the top of the Knockouts division, which I am, I want to compete against the best.”

