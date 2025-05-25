Designer Of nWo Logo Reveals How She Got The Gig

The woman who designed the nWo logo recently opened up about coming up with the iconic design and more. Jenni Sloan spoke with Guy Evans for his new book Beyond NITRO: Untold Stories from the WCW Era, revealing that she was working with Disney at the time and had an hour to come up with the design. SHe also noted that she was not paid by WCW specifically, but rather her contracted employer Disney. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On how she got the gig: “One of the things that I loved to do – at that time – was logo development. I really liked to dive into who a company was, what they were about…kind of problem solve, [in my head], the best way to do a logo. So I remember being called into a meeting and being told that we would be working with WCW,” she continues. “I was really not familiar with it – I didn’t follow wrestling personally – [although] my younger brother watched some of it way back in the day…with Hulk Hogan and all those guys. So that resonated with me…[plus] the fact that there was this sort of ‘breakaway group’ [with the New World Order].”

on if she received additional compensation from WCW: “I got zero. I think I have a T-shirt in the back of my closet…but it was just normal salary compensation [via] Disney-MGM. Obviously, if I had done this as a freelancer, it would have been a totally different thing…but [WCW] paid MGM an hourly fee…and I didn’t get a piece of that at all. It would have been nice though!”