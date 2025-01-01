Details on AEW Content Currently Available on MAX

All Elite Wrestling is officially available on MAX starting today, ahead of the first-ever simulcast for AEW Dynamite tonight. The content currently available includes:

* AEW: All Access: Previously available, this was a behind-the-scenes docuseries that ran for one season in 2023.

* AEW Special Events: This is where the PPVs are available. It currently includes Double or Nothing 2019, Fyter Fest 2019, Fight for the Fallen 2019, All Out 2019 and Full Gear 2019.

* AEW: Currently includes every Dynamite from 2019, as well as the most recent episodes of AEW TV from 2024. Those begin with Dynamite on October 30 and include Collision and Rampage. The most recent episode featured is the December 21, 2024 episode of Collision.