Details on Arturo Ruas’ Injury, Creative Plans For Him

A new report has additional details on Arturo Ruas’ injury status. As reported earlier, Ruas was listed in the NXT Injury report which noted he will be undergoing an MRI after he suffered a right bicep injury in his match against Kushida.

According to Fightful Select, Ruas’ arm injury is legitimate. The site notes that Ruas filmed some additional content for WWE’s digital content but it didn’t end up airing.

Ruas was part of Raw Underground and the site was told that after that was sidelined, the stage was set for his NXT return. His appearance was not scheduled to be a one-time appearance and were creative plans for him in NXT.