Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Arturo Ruas

The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Arturo Ruas. You can see the full video and a summary below:

* Ripley had multiple contusions and abrasions on both ears stemming from her match with Shirai, which saw her get five earrings ripped off. Pieces of skin needed to be taken from her ear in order to “make her ear look normal again.”

* Shirai is not medically cleared after the match due to her having a sore neck and whiplash. She is expected to be back soon.

* Arturo Ruas is set to undergo an MRI after he suffered a right bicep injury in his match against Kushida.