wrestling / News
Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Arturo Ruas
November 19, 2020 | Posted by
The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Arturo Ruas. You can see the full video and a summary below:
* Ripley had multiple contusions and abrasions on both ears stemming from her match with Shirai, which saw her get five earrings ripped off. Pieces of skin needed to be taken from her ear in order to “make her ear look normal again.”
* Shirai is not medically cleared after the match due to her having a sore neck and whiplash. She is expected to be back soon.
* Arturo Ruas is set to undergo an MRI after he suffered a right bicep injury in his match against Kushida.
More Trending Stories
- Zelina Vega Has Had ‘Powerful Conversations’ With SAG-AFTRA
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Creative Talks on New Ring Name for Chelsea Green
- Lisa Marie Varon Discusses Her Failed Talks With WWE on Becoming a Coach, If She Has Any Interest in AEW
- Tyson Kidd Recalls Asking Vince McMahon To Clear Him For The Royal Rumble, His Reaction to Being Told No