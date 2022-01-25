Details On Changes Made To Last Night’s WWE Raw

A new report has some details on the changes that were made to last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that there was an original plan to have Carmella face Bianca Belair, but that was changed to the Zelina Vega vs. Belair bout while Carmella was put into the six-woman tag team match where she partnered with Tamina and Nikki ASH against Rhea Ripley, Dana Brooke and Liv Morgan.

There’s no word on why the change was made, but the site notes it happened close enough to the show that the changes weren’t reflected internally close to when the show began.

The site also notes that Seth Rollins was intended to be on commentary for a match at some point, though that didn’t end up happening. There was also a plan to air the Royal Rumble By The Numbers video, but it instead was posted to social media.