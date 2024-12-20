Details on Huge Match Being Planned For Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select reports that a huge match is being discussed for Wrestlemania 41 and as of now is the likely plan for that event. According to the report, WWE has been been “heavily” talking about running a match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns at the show. This wasn’t the plan several weeks ago, but things recently changed. CM Punk in particular had been hoping for the match to happen.

This is reportedly a “drastically different” plan for Punk and Reigns than a couple of months ago. None of those plans, by the way, involved the Rock. It was said that if Rock tells WWE that he will be at Wrestlemania, a lot of the card could change, including Punk vs. Reigns.

Punk aided the Bloodline at Survivor Series, on the condition that Paul Heyman owed him a favor. That favor was never named.