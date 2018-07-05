Details on How Much NXT UK Wrestlers Are Making With New Contracts

– WWE’s UK talent got a pay raise with their new NXT UK contracts, according to a new report. WrestleTalk Magazine (per the WON) reports that the majority of the new talent contracts for the brand are for £24,000, or about $31,730 in US currency as of today. This is a boost from the original WWE UK contracts which were for $20,000.

The increase of pay is believed to be in order to get talent that would have otherwise been on ITV’s World of Sport revival such as Zack Gibson, El Ligero, Dave Mastiff, Kenny Williams, Ashton Smith and Joe Coffey. The new contracts can be canceled at the four-month and eight-month points by WWE if they wish. The contracts forbid the talent from working for other companies that have TV deals or major online presences. In addition, many of the female talent will be used for the Mae Young Classic.