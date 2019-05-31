Details On Brian James’ Role In NXT

It was reported earlier this week that ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James is now working under Triple H in NXT, although at the time his official role had not been revealed. He stepped down as the lead Smackdown writer last month after Wrestlemania 35.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that James is currently in NXT teaching classes and working as a coach. There has been talk of him joining the creative side of the brand and many in the company expect that will eventually happen, but it hasn’t yet.