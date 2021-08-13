Details On Creative Behind Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes Feud, Tony Khan Came up With Idea

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the key points in the feud between Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black were ideas from AEW President Tony Khan, including the way the match went on August 4. Khan came up with the idea for the story, that would begin with Black attacking Arn Anderson in Miami and then pinning Rhodes in Jacksonville. He sold Rhodes on the idea that Black was the guy and now was the time for him to lose.

The timing also worked out as Rhodes is leaving to shoot season two of the Go Big Show. Black came up with some of the segments in between the debut and the match, as well as all of his talking and the promo before appearing live. The line about Cody being a horse that needed to be put down was also Black’s.