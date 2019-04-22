Details on Possible Debuts For Tonight’s Raw (SPOILERS)

– A couple of new debuts are possibly set for tonight’s episode of Raw. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Samoa Joe and Nikki Cross are both backstage and are both scheduled to be on tonight’s show.

Joe is the United States Champion, and the belief is that he will come over to Raw now that Finn Balor is on Smackdown in order to have a secondary title on both shows. Cross, meanwhile, was not assigned a brand during the Superstar Shakeup but was expected for Raw as of late last week and worked Raw live events over the weekend

As always, the caveat is that the show was still being worked on and anything could change, but as of now the expectation is that both will appear tonight.