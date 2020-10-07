wrestling / News

Details On The Big Show Show Christmas Special

October 7, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Big Show Show

Even though it was cancelled after one seasonback in August, Netflix is giving The Big Show Show one last hurrah with its own Christmas special.

PWInsider reports the Christmas-themed episode will arrive on December 9.

Here’s a synopsis: When Big Show gets injured Cassy has to fill his big shoes in the hopes of winning the neighborhood Christmas competition. Meanwhile JJ, Mandy and Lola are sent on a scavenger hunt for presents only to discover spending time together might be the best gift of all.

