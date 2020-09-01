wrestling
Netflix Cancels The Big Show Show After One Season
The Big Show’s family sitcom has come to an end, as Netflix has canceled The Big Show Show after one season. Deadline reports that Netflix chose not to order a second season of both that sitcom and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, meaning that their runs will end with the special Christmas episodes that were commissioned earlier this year.
The Big Show Show was created Josh Bycel and Jason Berger and starred Show as a father of three daughters, premiering in April. Berger posted to Twitter to comment on the cancellation:
on behalf of the staff, cast, and crew of #thebigshowshow…thank you to everyone who watched either with your fam or alone in your basement. Netflix was a dream to work with AND we had a blast making the show. Rare air! Please take care of each other! 🤘🏼 https://t.co/dBaiehyu1h
— Jason Berger (@jayberger) September 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Wade Barrett Reportedly Negotiating With WWE For Full Time Deal As Announcer
- Matt Cardona Says He Wasn’t Under Contract During Final Year In WWE
- Alexa Bliss Discusses What She Told Triple H To Get His Attention At Their First Meeting, Getting Directly Signed
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wasn’t Initially Interested In Signing The Undertaker From WCW, Begging Vince To Meet With Taker