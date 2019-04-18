Details On When Sasha Banks and Bayley Were Told About Their Wrestlemania Loss

We previously reported that Sasha Banks tried to quit WWE after Wrestlemania due to being unhappy that she and Bayley were set to lose the women’s tag team titles. Later reports revealed that Banks was also said to be unhappy that Bayley was going to be moved to Smackdown in the Superstar shakeup, splitting up their team.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the decision to put the belts on the IIconics was not a last minute decision, and was known in the company for a while, but Banks and Bayley weren’t told until the day of Wrestlemania. They were told on the same day about the WWE’s plans to split them up as the tag team, although it’s unknown if they were told about being put on different brands at the time. The combination of getting both items of bad news at the same time is believed to be what got them both upset. While Bayley was as upset as Banks, she didn’t threaten to quit as Banks.

As we previously noted, Banks has been given some time off to decide what she wants to do and WWE is hopeful that she will be back for Money in the Bank. However, she was never planned to be booked for television this week, since Wrestlemania. She is still booked for the PPV but nothing is definite at this time. She will be part of the RAW brand if she returns, as the plan was always to move Bayley to Smackdown, even if that plan was kept secret until this week.