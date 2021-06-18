Details On Who Is Playing NXT’s 1,000 Year-Old Leader of Tian Sha

A new faction has formed recently in NXT called ‘Tian Sha’, with Xia Li, Boa and Mei Ying all a part of the group. There is also a 1,000-year-old that has been mentioned. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the ancient woman is being played by Karen Q, who has been out with an injury. The idea is that she is an aged ‘Yoda character’ and when she finally wrestles, they want her to be a martial arts expert.