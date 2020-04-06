Details On Who Put Together Firefly Funhouse Match At Wrestlemania, Note On nWo Segment

The world was bewildered at the Firefly Funhouse match , which was creative to say the least. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that it was Bruce Prichard, Bray Wyatt and John Cena who put together the match. Wyatt and Prichard did the bulk of the work but Cena did have input. It’s unknown what changes Cena made, but they were reportedly ‘for the better’.

He also noted that the nWo segment inside the match was a nod to the fans who wanted Cena to turn heel like Hulk Hogan did when he joined the group. He revealed there was a time when a Cena turn was actually considered, and Cena got new gear for that purpose. But Vince McMahon cancelled it because Cena was the top merchandise mover.