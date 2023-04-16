Details On Why Johnny Gargano Has Been Absent From WWE TV

Fightful Select reports that the reason that Johnny Gargano has been absent from WWE TV is because he recently re-aggravated a shoulder injury. The injury kept him out of action for January. He eventually came back and wrestled regularly until NXT Stand and Deliver, where he beat Grayson Waller. This included a dozen matches after March 4.

The shoulder injury was worse after he came back at the Royal Rumble. By the time the match with Waller happened, he was hurt to the point he could only use one arm. WWE is hoping he can fix the situation with physical therapy and won’t need surgery.

Gargano’s absence has nothing to do with Vince McMahon returning to power. In fact, McMahon was directly involved with telling Gargano in late 2021 that he wanted him in the company.