Details On Original Plans For NXT Battleground Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
June 3, 2024
During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the original plan for NXT Battleground was for Trick Williams to defend the NXT title against Noam Dar. However, the current plan is for Williams to face Ethan Page. At this time, WWE has not announced a main event for the show, which happens on Sunday.
As for why the change was made, Meltzer noted that Dar was “out,” although he wasn’t sure if it was a storyline change or if Dar was injured. However, an injury is most likely, considering the way he was written off television.
