Details On Reactions In WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments

Karrion Kross drew some attention with comments he made during the WrestleMania after-show, and a new report has details on the reaction within WWE. Kross made comments on the WrestleMania Recap livestream with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant where he talked in character about his storyline with AJ Styles while also talking about his being released from WWE, not getting a match on WrestleMania and more.

Fightful Select report that the segment “turn[ed] heads” in WWE and wasn’t scripted, nor were any of the interviews on the recap. Kross does not have heat in WWE over the segment, which required some approval before it made it to the show’s final cut due to the language he used.

Several WWE talent told the site that they reached out to Kross to check on him and to express gratitude for how he cut the promo in a way that could work both within his character and outside of storyline.