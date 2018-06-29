WWE News: Details on When Ronda Rousey’s ‘Suspension’ Ends, Bubba Ray Commemorates Jaws Anniversary

– Ronda Rousey’s storyline WWE suspension is reportedly set to end on the day after Extreme Rules. PWInsider reports that Rousey is currently scheduled to return on the July 16th Raw, the Monday following the July 15th PPV.

Rousey his set to work all of her currently-advertised house show appearances. That includes her match with Nia Jax at Madison Square Garden on July 7 and her tag match with Jax against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James on July 8th in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

– Bubba Ray Dudley posted to Twitter to make a tongue-in-cheek reference to the release of Jaws in June of 1975. Dudley paid homage to Alex Kintner, played by Jeffrey Voorhees in the film, who dies on June 29th in the second attack by the titular shark and sets the hunt for the creature in motion: