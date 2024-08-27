Details On Swerve Strickland’s New AEW Deal

Swerve Strickland signed a new deal with AEW over All In weekend, and a new report has some details on the contract. As noted, it was announced on Sunday that Strickland signed a new contract with the company, which was depicted on the Zero Hour pre-show. Fightful Select reports that the deal is a multi-year contract that will keep him with AEW until at least 2028, though the exact length of the deal isn’t known. The site confirmed that the deal is considered one of the biggest in AEW history.

Swerve originally signed his deal with AEW in March of 2022 and it was a three year deal that would have taken him into next year. The site notes that Strickland had “outperformed” the deal and that talks began on a new deal when he was champion. AEW has prioritized getting the contract done to lock him in with the company for years to come.

Sources in AEW had said for a long time that they were incredibly happy with Strickland’s work in and out of the ring, and he is expected to remain a performer at the top of the card during his deal.