Details On WWE Content Added to Netflix Today

WWE RAW is set to debut live on Netflix next week, but WWE content has already arrived on the streaming service. PWInsider has more details on what has been added for both domestically and internationally.

The RAW Vault is missing some episodes but that was always meant to be the plan. They will add new content every month to that section. It will be the same way for the Smackdown and NXT vaults internationally. They want people to keep paying for new content.

In America, the content added includes the following:

* WWE Top 10: Five episodes look at RAW’s top ten World title matches, top ten cage matches and more.

* WWE Legends Profiles: Five minute profiles on various WWE legends, including Booker T, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Kane and more. There are 12 episodes.

* RAW Classics: Big E hosts a curation of the most memorable RAW moments from superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Batista and more. The series currently has 20 episodes.

* WWE Superstar Profiles: Similar to Legends Profiles, these are short profiles on various superstars like AJ Styles, Asuka, Austin Theory, Bayley and more.

* Road to Wrestlemania: Four episodes detailing RAW highlights on the road to Wrestlemania. It covers Wrestlemania 35, 38, 39 and 40.

* RAW Vault: Includes over 100 episodes from 1993 (7 episodes), 94 (4 episodes), 95 (9 episodes), 96 (13 episodes), 97 (16 episodes), 98 (20 episodes), 99 (16 episodes), 2000 (9 episodes), 01 (5 episodes), 2022 (52 episodes), 23 (52 episodes) and 24 (52 episodes)

* Best of RAW 2024: A one-hour special.

In Canada, the content includes:

* Every WWE PPV, NXT, Smackdown and RAW archive.

* Legends Profiles

* RAW Classics

* WWE Top 10

* WWE Road to Wrestlemania

In Australia, it includes the following:

* Every episodes of NXT, RAW and Smackdown from 2022-24, with select episodes from other years. There are currently 10+ years with no episodes. RAW has nothing available between 2002 and 2021, with 97 episodes 1993 & 2001 (63 of which are from 96-99). Smackdown has nothing between 2009 and 2021, with 13 episodes from 1999, 10 episodes from 2000 and 27 episodes from 2001 to 2008. NXT has Arrival and 36 Takeovers, with no weekly episodes available before 2022.

* There are sections for ‘Premium Live Events’ and ‘Classics’ when it comes to PPV. Bash in Berlin can be found in the Classics section, even though it’s recent. Meanwhile, events like The Wrestling Classic and Tuesday in Texas are available. 19 In Your House PPVs aren’t in either section but can be found via search in one collection.

* There is a WWE category, but it doesn’t tell anyone the Classic section exists or allows it to be explored. The only way to access the Classics Collection is to click on something that is a part of that collection.