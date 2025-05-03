Details On WWE Releases & Their Non-Compete Clauses

A new report has some additional details on Friday’s releases from WWE. As noted, the company let several members of the main roster and NXT go and Fightful Select has some details on the matter.

The report notes Shayna Baszler, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance will all have 90-day non-compete clauses unless it’s a case of any of their contracts simply expiring, which is still not confirmed yet. Baszler’s release was a surprise as she had been helping out with NXT of late and had re-signed with WWE last year. Kai has already gained interest from outside companies and top agents.

In terms of the NXT releases — Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, Gallus, Jakara Jackson, Eddy Thorpe, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah, and Riley Osborne — most of them have 30-day non compete clauses during which they will be paid. It was noted that some knew that Jackson’s release was coming considering she was split from Lash Legend on NXT.