Dirty Dango Makes Impact Debut at Bound For Glory, Faces Brian Myers

October 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Bound For Glory Dirty Dango Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Dirty Dango has arrived at Impact, making his debut at Bound For Glory. The former Fandango appeared as Brian Myers’ opponent for his Impact Digital Media Championship at the PPV. Myers ended up picking up the win to retain.

Dango was released from WWE last year and has been competing in the NWA, Limitless Wrestling and a host of other promotions since. You can check out our live coverage of the PPV here.

