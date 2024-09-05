Doctor Named In Vince McMahon Lawsuit Withdraws Petition Against Janel Grant

The doctor in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon has withdrawn his petition against Grant. As previously reported, Dr. Carlon Colker had filed a complaint seeking evidence against Grant, who had filed for discovery against him and his Peak Wellness, Inc. clinic. Grant has alleged that that she was sent to the Greenwich, Connecticut clinic at Vince McMahon’s direction starting in November of 2019 and received treatments that were not disclosed to her. Those treatments allegedly included pills and I.V. infusions.

POST Wrestling reports that Colker has withdrawn the complaint according to a filing made on Wednesday in Connecticut Superior Court. Grant’s petition for discovery has not been withdrawn.

Grant’s discovery petition sought records and testimony related to the lawsuit, arguing that they were “material and necessary to determine whether Defendants have engaged in falsifying medical records, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (“RICO”) violations, RICO conspiracy, assault, battery, and/or breaches of fiduciary against Ms. Grant.” Grant’s attorney Ann Callis issued a statement which read: