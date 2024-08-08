Doctor In Janel Grant Lawsuit Responds To Discovery Request, Denies Improper Treatment

The doctor that Janel Grant has filed for discovery against for her lawsuit against Vince McMahon has responded to the request, denying any improper treatment. As reported last month, Grant filed a discovery petition for records against Dr. Carlon Colker and his Peak Wellness, Inc. clinic. Grant alleged that she was sent to the Greenwich, Connecticut clinic at Vince McMahon’s direction starting in November of 2019 and received treatments that were not disclosed to her. Those treatments allegedly included pills and I.V. infusions.

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston and POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reports that Colker has filed a fifteen-page complaint for the bill of discovery, which seeks documentation from Grant and denies any improper treatment. The response cites numerous damages to his name and reputation from the accusations.

Colker called the petition as “smear campaign” that was designed to boost her “well-publicized allegations” against McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE alleging sex trafficking and sexual assault.

In the filing, Colker states that he “always advised and consulted in advance with Grant concerning any specific medications she was prescribed. Grant baselessly accuses Plaintiffs of failing to provide her with a Private Policy and itemization of any bills, despite the undisputable documented evidence to the contrary, including that Grant expressly signed and acknowledged receipt of Plaintiffs’ privacy policy, which are in Grant’s possession along with the entirety of her electronic medical record and metadata.”

Grant’s attorney Ann Callis of Holland Law provided the a statement to POST Wrestling and Wrestlenomics which read