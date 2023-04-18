Dolph Ziggler Says He’d Like to Face Conor McGregor In a Best of Seven Series

WWE and the UFC will be one publicly-traded company later this year, and Dolph Ziggler says he’d like to do a crosspromotional series of battles with Conor McGregor. TMZ caught up with Ziggler recently and asked Ziggler about a possible match with McGregor. You can see the highlights below:

On calling out McGregor: “Yeah WWE and UFC, he’s called us out a couple times. So I appreciate that. And I can go a little bit, so I would still do it.”

On where to do the match: “Why not make it a best of three? Octagon, boxing match, wrestling, fighting, WWE, and then set it all up for the best out of seven at WrestleMania. I mean, that’s just where the money is but not everybody can go and back it up. But some of us can.”

