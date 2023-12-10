– Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, aka Nic Nemeth, is looking for some in-ring action at WWC Euphoria on January 20, 2024. Per a clip released by Lucha Libre Online, the former World Heavyweight and NXT Champion challenged Ray Gonzalez to a match at the upcoming event Puerto Rico.

WWC Euphoria will be held on Saturday, January 20 at the Pepín Cestero in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.