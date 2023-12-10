wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler Challenges Ray Gonzalez to Match at WWC Euphoria on January 20
December 10, 2023 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler, aka Nic Nemeth, is looking for some in-ring action at WWC Euphoria on January 20, 2024. Per a clip released by Lucha Libre Online, the former World Heavyweight and NXT Champion challenged Ray Gonzalez to a match at the upcoming event Puerto Rico.
WWC Euphoria will be held on Saturday, January 20 at the Pepín Cestero in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.
El dos veces World Heavyweight Champion en la WWE, The Most Wanted Man, Nic Nemeth, tendrá su primera lucha en Puerto Rico. Su oponente seleccionado, El Más Grande de todos los tiempos en Puerto Rico, Ray González. ¿Aceptará el reto Mr. Rayting? 👀
WWC presenta Día de Reyes, el… pic.twitter.com/tnkDvjrEm9
— Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) December 10, 2023
