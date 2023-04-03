wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler Calls Out Conor McGregor Following WWE & UFC Merger
Following today’s news that WWE has been sold to Endeavor and will now merge with UFC, Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter to tease that if he can drop 45 pounds, he could fight anyone in the UFC, and specifically referenced Conor McGregor.
“ABSOLUTELY AMAZING #WrestleMania
PS: If I can drop 45 more pounds,
I can drop anyone talking trash!
seems even easier to get the deal done now, right @TheNotoriousMMA”
Conor McGregor took to Twitter yesterday to react to CNBC’s report that WWE is finalizing a sale to Endeavor, the parent company of UFC. McGregor also tweeted a photo of him with the UFC and WWE Title belts with #itsinevitable in the caption.
“Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!”
Paul Heyman responded to the tweet of the photo of McGregor with the UFC and WWE Title belts by calling McGregor a Roman Reigns “wannabe.”
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) April 3, 2023
Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023
🇮🇪 @wwe, @ufc, @TheMacLife 🇺🇸 #itsinevitable pic.twitter.com/4m75uwZr23
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023
. @TheNotoriousMMA is a @WWERomanReigns wannabe!!!@wwe @ufc @TheMacLife https://t.co/rb5DpXIZ9Z
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) April 2, 2023
