Dolph Ziggler Defeats Bron Breakker To Retain WWE NXT Title At Stand & Deliver

Dolph Ziggler is still the WWE NXT Champion. Ziggler defeated Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver to retain the title, despite Breakker being a huge betting favorite to win the match.

During the match, Robert Roode was sent to the back by the referee after getting involved early. Breakker would eventually make his comeback, but Roode returned to ringside to break up a near fall.

From there, Breakker kicked out of the Zig Zag, but it was Ziggler who sent Breakker into the exposed turnbuckle and hit the superkick to retain.

You can view highlights from the match below.