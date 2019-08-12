Dolph Ziggler on The Miz Resembling a Part-Time Wrestler, Explains His Hiatus Earlier This Year

– WrestlingInc.com and Nick Hausman recently interviewed WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler ahead of last night’s Summerslam 2019 event, where Ziggler lost to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Below are some highlights from the interview.

Ziggler on why The Miz resembles being a part-time guy: “It’s a weird thing – we are friends but we used to be close friends. He has his outside things. He almost resembles, to me, being a part-time wrestling guy because he doesn’t really have a lot of pay-per-view matches, because he’s not doing anything interesting. He’s more interested in doing his reality show and movies outside of WWE. Which I understand, it’s just that’s not my thing. I do my comedy shows in-between wrestling shows, so I don’t stop; I don’t take a break unless I have to. So, I’m a fan of The Miz’s work ethic, but I’m also a fan of being a full-time wrestler.”

Dolph Ziggler on his vacation from January to May 2019: “It was the first time I’ve had a vacation in almost 14 years. needed a little time off and I asked for it; it was like 2½ months or something. And by the way, during that 2½ months, I still worked out once or twice a day and got a ton of stand-up comedy in. I was doing a ton of traveling.”