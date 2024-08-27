Dominik Mysterio Doesn’t Like ‘Terror Twins’ Nickname, Talks Dumping Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio isn’t a fan of the nickname “Terror Twins” for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest and talked about dumping Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan. Mysterio spoke with Peter Rosenberg for a new interview and was spoke about the nickname for the two former Judgment Day members, plus more. You can see highlights below (h/t to per Fightful):

On the nickname “Terror Twins”: “I think it’s stupid [laughs]. No, it just sounds like a couple of turds.”

On the two having the nickname since the start: “So they’ve always been a couple of turds.”

On dumping Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan: “When you’re, like you said, blinded by love, I didn’t want to hurt Mami’s feelings. She had her little thing with her friend, so you don’t want to ruin it. It makes them feel special, so I didn’t want to take it away from them. But now I don’t really care. It’s stupid. It is what it is.”