Dominik Mysterio Captures Intercontinental Title At WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio was victorious at the expense of Finn Balor to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Mysterio defeated Balor, Bron Breakker and Penta at Sunday’s night two to capture the title. Mysterio and Balor ended up at odds in the match as Dirty Dom attacked his Judgment Day stablemate earlier in the bout and then hit a frog splash on Balor to break up a pin attempt on Breaker and get the pin and title for himself.

This marks Mysterio’s first run with the Intercontinental Championship and his first main roster singles title in WWE; he is a former two-time NXT North American Champion. Breakker’s title reign ends at 181 days, having defeated Jey Uso to regain the title on the October 12th episode of Raw.

You can see highlights from the match below: