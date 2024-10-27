Dominik Mysterio Would Pick Himself In Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Bout

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul takes place on Netflix next month, and Dominik Mysterio would pick himself to win that fight. The much-ballyhooed boxing card takes place on November 15th and streams live on Netflix, and Mysterio was asked about who he’s behind during his interview on The Schmo.

“Man, that’s a tough one,” Dirty Dom said (per Fightful). “I’m a fan of the Paul brothers, I did Logan’s podcast. I’d love to be in a tag team with Logan one day because we’d be the most hated tag team. I’ve met Jake a couple of times. But, at the end of the day, you can’t count out Tyson. Tyson is one of the greatest of all time if not the greatest.”

He concluded, in classic Dominik fasion, “I’m really 50-50 on this one. If I had to pick one, I’d pick myself.”