Dominique Wilkins Wants to Manage Ricky Starks in AEW

June 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Starks AEW

– New AEW signee Ricky Starks has a hall of famer in his corner — an NBA Hall of Famer, that is. Following his match on this week’s Dynamite against Cody and the announcement that Starks has signed with AEW, Dominique Wilkins took to Twitter to propose a managerial relationship with Starks:

Wilkins has been a vocal fan of AEW and appeared on an episode of A Shot of Brandi.

