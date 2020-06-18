Dominique Wilkins Wants to Manage Ricky Starks in AEW

– New AEW signee Ricky Starks has a hall of famer in his corner — an NBA Hall of Famer, that is. Following his match on this week’s Dynamite against Cody and the announcement that Starks has signed with AEW, Dominique Wilkins took to Twitter to propose a managerial relationship with Starks:

Hey @starkmanjones saw the 21 on your coat, I think if u go with @AEWrestling , you need the original number 21 managing you!!!!! What you think @TonyKhan ? — Dominique Wilkins 🏀 (@DWilkins21) June 18, 2020

I totally need to manage him!!!! The 21 OG managing the new young buck 21 — Dominique Wilkins 🏀 (@DWilkins21) June 18, 2020

Wilkins has been a vocal fan of AEW and appeared on an episode of A Shot of Brandi.