Don Callis Family Beat Paragon At AEW Double Or Nothing
The Don Callis Family were victorious over Paragon at AEW Double Or Nothing. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Josh Alexander defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong in trios action on Sunday’s show, with Fletcher hitting a brainbuster on O’Reilly for the victory.
