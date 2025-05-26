wrestling / News

Don Callis Family Beat Paragon At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Don Callis Family AEW Double Or Nothing Image Credit: AEW

The Don Callis Family were victorious over Paragon at AEW Double Or Nothing. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Josh Alexander defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong in trios action on Sunday’s show, with Fletcher hitting a brainbuster on O’Reilly for the victory.

You can see highlights from the match below:

