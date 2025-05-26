Don Callis Family Beat Paragon At AEW Double Or Nothing

May 25, 2025 | Posted by

The Don Callis Family were victorious over Paragon at AEW Double Or Nothing. Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, and Josh Alexander defeated Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong in trios action on Sunday’s show, with Fletcher hitting a brainbuster on O’Reilly for the victory.

You can see highlights from the match below:

Paragon dictating the pace in the early going—this is calculated domination! Watch #AEWDoN LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/QG6yazNOn2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2025