Don Callis on His WWE Firing in 1998, Nearly Joining WCW in 2001 Before Company Was Bought Out
– During a recent edition of the Talk’n Shop podcast, Impact Wrestling EVP Don Callis discussed being fired by WWE in 1998. Additionally, he revealed that he was in talks to join WCW in 2001 before the company was ultimately bought out by WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful)
“I had an eye-opening experience in 1998 when I was fired from my dream job two weeks before Christmas by Bruce Prichard. I had been told I would have a job there for life. They said to me three times ‘move to Connecticut and write TV.’ This is before they hired a bunch of marks and called them writers. This is when it was Pat Patterson, Vince Russo, Jim Cornette, and Vince [McMahon]. I thought I would have a job for life because I could wrestle, manage, commentate, and write. It was an eye-opener because it’s like there is no job security. In 2001, when ECW was about to go out of business, I had a gig lined up with [Eric] Bischoff. Joey Styles and I were going to go do commentary on Nitro. I was going to make more money than I ever made. I went from being able to leverage three companies to a monopoly.”
