Don Callis Reveals He Had Offer on the Table to Join WCW in 2001

– During a recent interview with The Mark Madden Show, AEW’s Don Callis revealed that some years back he had an offer to join WCW as a broadcaster in 2001. According to Callis, he would’ve become a new color commentator on WCW Monday Nitro if Bischoff was ultimately able to purchase the company.

Callis stated (via Fightful), “I’ve worked for every wrestling promotion, major wrestling promotion in the world, except for WCW, where I actually had an offer on the table to go in, had (Eric) Bischoff bought it. It was to be color [commentator] on Nitro. I wasn’t going to reference [the fact that I was replacing you].”

Ultimately, Bischoff’s plan to acquire WCW fell through. WCW’s programming on Turner networks was cancelled, and WWE bought out WCW instead in 2001.