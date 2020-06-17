Don Callis Teases New Talent Possibly Signing With Impact Wrestling

– During last night’s new episode of Impact After Shock, Impact EVP Don Callis teased Impact Wrestling signing a new talent during a phone call he took with Scott D’Amore. You can check out that clip from the show below.

While talking to Scott D’Amore on the phone, he remarked, “What?! Who are we signing?! I didn’t even think he was available. How did we get him? How did we get him, brother?” Callis spoke about working for this talent back in ECW. He added, “Well, you know what? I used to work for him back in the day in the bingo hall, so it will be great to get him. I heard there had been some changes, so there you go.”

During the clip, Callis stated: “So, Jimmy. Might wanna bring your autograph book because I just got the scoop. Someone who we didn’t even think was available might be coming here. I’m just saying. And I’ll say this, I learned a lot from him, Jimmy. I learned a lot from him. From 1999 to 2001. Do your homework, everyone. All you internet people out there, you figure out who am I talking about. Who am I talking about? Who’s undergone some changes recently? Maybe, I don’t know. Good Stuff.”

From 1999 to 2001, Don Callis worked in ECW. As previously reported, Impact Wrestling has been teasing a number of wrestlers returning or appearing at Slammiversary next month. The event is slated for Saturday, July 18 on pay-per-view.