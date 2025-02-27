Don Coss, Voice Of Portland Wrestling, Passes Away

Don Coss, who was the voice of Portland Wrestling for years, has passed away. Slam Wrestling reports that Coss, who worked as a ring announcer for Portland Wrestling and eventually became the company’s full-time broadcaster, passed away last month. The outlet confirmed the news after word first hit the Portland Wrestling Expo on February 22nd. Coss is believed to have passed away on January 15th; he was 85 years old.

In addition to his early work as the promotion’s ring announcer, Coss would occasionally fill in as an announcer and interviewer for the Portland Wrestling’s Saturday show on KPTV. He took over the full-time broadcaster role after the previous broadcaster Frank Bonnena passed away of a heart attack in 1982. Coss served as the voice of the promotion until 1992.

Coss also worked for KPTV and on local radio broadcasts.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Coss. He will be missed.