Donnybrook Rules Match & More Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
November 2, 2023
A couple of matches are set for tomorrow’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced that the Brawling Brutes will take on Pretty Deadly in a Donnybrook match, while Kevin Owens will take on Austin Theory on the show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on FOX, is:
* Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly
* Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory
* Rey Mysterio & Logan Paul weigh in for their Crown Jewel match
* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
