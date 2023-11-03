Donnybrook Rules Match & More Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

A couple of matches are set for tomorrow’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced that the Brawling Brutes will take on Pretty Deadly in a Donnybrook match, while Kevin Owens will take on Austin Theory on the show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on FOX, is:

* Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly

* Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

* Rey Mysterio & Logan Paul weigh in for their Crown Jewel match

* Bianca Belair vs. Bayley