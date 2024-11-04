Donovan Dijak Offers To Team With Ricochet on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, a tag team match is set for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Ricochet will team with a mystery partner against Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. In a post on Twitter, Donovan Dijak offered to be Ricochet’s partner.

He wrote: “Hi @KingRicochet, this is Donovan Dijak, last time you saw me I was T-Bar (sorry about the Retribution stuff) anyways I live about 26 minutes away from this arena so if you guys want to save on travel costs or whatever then I could definitely be your mystery partner. I’d probably just drive my own car there and the gas would only be like $9 or whatever so nbd. It is a Wednesday though so my kids go to bed at 7pm and Daddy usually tucks them in but like I said 26 min drive so shouldn’t really be an issue unless we are the opener. Probably shouldn’t be the opener though right cause you’re a big star and the other guys are big stars, and I’m a pretty big star too plus it’s like a surprise debut and a hometown pop and stuff so that would be pretty exciting, maybe it should be the main event instead? I dunno just spitballing, so anyways yeah if you think that’s a cool idea shoot me a text, we’ve texted before so you have my number, or DM or whatever both are fine. If not no worries, I know it’s a little bit short notice, maybe you already have someone else in mind. I’m kinda sore anyway because I’ve been wrestling quite a bit lately so the extra rest won’t kill me haha. But yeah either way let me know, hope all is well, good luck in your tag team match.”

Ricochet replied: “Haha, this is great. I’ll give it a think.”