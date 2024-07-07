wrestling / News

Donovan Dijak Praises Toni Storm As Having The Best Gimmick In Wrestling

July 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Toni Storm AEW Image Credit: AEW

Donovan Dijak is a big fan of Toni Storm’s gimmick, praising it as the best in wrestling. Dijak posted to his Twitter account on Friday not to put over Storm, writing:

“Toni Storm has the best gimmick in all of professional wrestling and I was delighted to let her know that I felt this way in person.”

Dijak exited WWE when his contract expired late last month and is a free agent.

