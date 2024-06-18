wrestling / News
DPW Live 6 Results 6.16.24: Calvin Tankman Battles Alex Shelley, More
DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling held their DPW Live 6 show on Sunday night with a World Championship match and more.
* Violence Is Forever def. Diego Hill & Ichiban
* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Andrew Everett
* DPW National Championship Eliminator Match: Adam Priest def. LaBron Kozone
* DPW Worlds Tag Team Championship Match: Jake Something & Mike Bailey def. Sinner And Saint. Ace Austin came out after and said he and Chris Bey want the DPW Worlds Tag Team Titles.
* DPW Women’s Worlds Championship Match: Miyuki Takase def. Dani Luna
* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Alex Shelley
The snap on this Powerbomb is NUTS!!#WatchDPW @myuki3114 @DaniLuna_pro pic.twitter.com/1ZZj93aIL6
— LIGERBOMB (@LigerBombPro) June 17, 2024
WHAT A SICK FINISH!! AND STILL!!#WatchDPW @SpeedballBailey @JakeSomething_ @thejudasicarus @proTWilliams pic.twitter.com/NNjdXK6RPO
— LIGERBOMB (@LigerBombPro) June 17, 2024
MY GOD!!#WatchDPW @KozonePro @Adam_Priest_ pic.twitter.com/rFT2Z1h2MA
— LIGERBOMB (@LigerBombPro) June 17, 2024
