DPW Live 6 Results 6.16.24: Calvin Tankman Battles Alex Shelley, More

DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling held their DPW Live 6 show on Sunday night with a World Championship match and more.

* Violence Is Forever def. Diego Hill & Ichiban

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship Match: Kevin Blackwood def. Andrew Everett

* DPW National Championship Eliminator Match: Adam Priest def. LaBron Kozone

* DPW Worlds Tag Team Championship Match: Jake Something & Mike Bailey def. Sinner And Saint. Ace Austin came out after and said he and Chris Bey want the DPW Worlds Tag Team Titles.

* DPW Women’s Worlds Championship Match: Miyuki Takase def. Dani Luna

* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Calvin Tankman def. Alex Shelley