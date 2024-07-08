wrestling / News
DPW Live 7 Results 7.7.24: Chris Danger vs. Breeze, More
July 8, 2024
DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling hosted DPW Live 7 on July 6 at Kerr Scott Building in Raleigh, NC. The show is available to watch on DPW On Demand. Here are the results, courtesy of Fightful:
* LaBron Kozone def. Diego Hill and Ichiban
* Chris Danger def. Breeze
* Battle Of The Best First Round Match: Dani Luna def. Danni Bee
* Raleigh Street Fight: BK Westbrook & Kevin Blackwood def. Adam Priest & Krule
– Robbie Eagles def. Alec Price
* Battle Of The Best First Round Match: Shoko Nakajima def. Masha Slamovich
* DPW Worlds Tag Team Championship Match: Jake Something & Mike Bailey (champions) def. Calvin Tankman & Titus Alexander